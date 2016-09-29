    ×

    US Economy

    Here are 15 ways to invest in Detroit

    Detroit icons, Ford and GM, were founded more than 100 years ago. One of the city's youngest, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, went public a year ago.

    Since it emerged from bankruptcy reorganization nearly two years ago, Detroit's economic revival has attracted a range of public and private investment. Investors in the handful of companies that call the Motor City home have produced mixed returns over the years.

    The list covers a wide range of industry sectors, from banking to broadcasting, according to S&P Capital IQ.

    Among the biggest gainers: Saga Communications, a broadcast company that owns a chain of TV and radio stations in more than two dozen markets. Founded in 1986, the stock has risen more than sevenfold in the last 10 years.

    Domino's Pizza, based in nearby Ann Arbor, Michigan, has also served up big gains for investors; the stock is up fivefold over the last decade. Founded in 1960, the company operates some 13,000 outlets in 80 countries.


    Despite the long-term decline of manufacturing, the automotive industry remains the largest employer among the companies headquartered in the Motor City.

    In addition to Ford and GM, auto parts makers like Visteon, TRW Automotive and American Axle are based in Detroit.

    Thousands of smaller private companies are also generating a revival in Detroit-area employment, according the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    After peaking at 28.4 percent in 2009 — nearly three times the national high — the unemployment rate of the greater Detroit area is at 6 percent.

    The job gains have come across a range of sectors, including manufacturing which has bounced back strongly from the mass layoffs that cut deeply into employment in the city and the region. Most other sectors have also gained; with the exception of IT and public sector jobs.

    Those jobs are also paying better wages. After flattening out in the year after the recession, paychecks have begun rising again.

    That's helped boost spending locally, encouraging employers to add more jobs.

    Much of the employment growth is coming from thousands of smaller, private companies that don't show up in the short list of Detroit stocks.

    More than 2,200 companies on S&P Capital IQ's list of Detroit-based employers have payrolls of fewer than 200 workers.

    Here are 15 public companies based in or near the city. Hover over a circle for details.

    Tune in to CNBC at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 3, when "Power Lunch" heads to Detroit to get a read on Motown's revival, the auto industry and Michigan's economy in this election year. Quicken Loans founder and developer Dan Gilbert will be co-host.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DMP
    ---
    SGA
    ---