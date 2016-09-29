Here are 15 ways to invest in Detroit

Detroit icons, Ford and GM, were founded more than 100 years ago. One of the city's youngest, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, went public a year ago.

Since it emerged from bankruptcy reorganization nearly two years ago, Detroit's economic revival has attracted a range of public and private investment. Investors in the handful of companies that call the Motor City home have produced mixed returns over the years.

The list covers a wide range of industry sectors, from banking to broadcasting, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Among the biggest gainers: Saga Communications, a broadcast company that owns a chain of TV and radio stations in more than two dozen markets. Founded in 1986, the stock has risen more than sevenfold in the last 10 years.

Domino's Pizza, based in nearby Ann Arbor, Michigan, has also served up big gains for investors; the stock is up fivefold over the last decade. Founded in 1960, the company operates some 13,000 outlets in 80 countries.