Here's why a single report on Deutsche Bank can hit the markets

The markets were fairly quiet midday, with traders focused on the public flaying of Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf in Congress, when a report from Bloomberg on Deutsche Bank dropped the markets.

It wasn't much. The outlet reported that some hedge funds that clear derivatives trades with the bank had withdrawn some positions, "a sign of counterparties'" mounting concerns about doing business with Europe's largest investment bank.

Not much, but it revived long-dormant memories of 2008.

Deutsche Bank's U.S.-traded shares dropped 7 percent. European banks that trade in the U.S. fell roughly 3 percent.

The S&P 500 shed 15 points in a matter of minutes.

U.S. banks dropped, as well. JPMorgan Chase lost 1.5 percent.

Wait a minute. What do (possible) issues at Deutsche Bank have to do with JPMorgan?

And why would the entire market drop? Everything dropped: consumer staples, consumer discretionary and health care. Even Whirlpool fell $2.

What's Whirlpool got to do with Deutsche Bank?