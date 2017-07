If you're not ready to fully retire and change your lifestyle completely just yet, you might be able to create your own arrangement with a so-called flexible retirement. We take a look at what this means for older workers looking for alternatives to giving up employment entirely.



Some companies do offer employees in their 50s and 60s formal programs to ratchet down workloads and hours, but if yours doesn't, all is not lost. You may be able to negotiate such an arrangement on your own.