I support Clinton over Trump because she's better for innovation: Steve Case

AOL co-founder Steve Case finds Donald Trump's tight-borders, back-to-the-glory-days approach unsettling. The technology executive broke his record of staying out of politics, and endorsed Hillary Clinton.

In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday morning, Case praised the Democratic nominee for being significantly more conducive to development in the areas of technology and innovation than her opponent.

"We need to make sure we remain the most innovative entrepreneurial nation," said Case, chairman and CEO of a Washington-based investment firm he co-founded in 2005. "Some of that relates to immigration, some of that relates to investment incentives, some of that relates to getting the right regulations in place."

"I just think Clinton would be a much better president for this next future than Trump," he said, adding he's surprised Trump had not yet put out specific plans for the country's technological innovation industry.