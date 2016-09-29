    ×

    Elections

    I support Clinton over Trump because she's better for innovation: Steve Case

    AOL co-founder Steve Case finds Donald Trump's tight-borders, back-to-the-glory-days approach unsettling. The technology executive broke his record of staying out of politics, and endorsed Hillary Clinton.

    In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday morning, Case praised the Democratic nominee for being significantly more conducive to development in the areas of technology and innovation than her opponent.

    "We need to make sure we remain the most innovative entrepreneurial nation," said Case, chairman and CEO of a Washington-based investment firm he co-founded in 2005. "Some of that relates to immigration, some of that relates to investment incentives, some of that relates to getting the right regulations in place."

    "I just think Clinton would be a much better president for this next future than Trump," he said, adding he's surprised Trump had not yet put out specific plans for the country's technological innovation industry.


    Case said the country needs a president who will understand that a concerted focus on innovation and a dedicated investment in start-ups will in turn create jobs.

    That investment, he said, would ideally be reflected both financially, in tax incentives for emerging start-ups, and in regulatory support for newer regional "ecosystems" of innovation.

    Though he agreed that the proposed tax codes on both sides could use revision, Case touted Clinton's flexibility on capital gains rates, and creating the proper incentives for the nation if it lands in her hands in January.

    Case supported becoming a "magnet for talent" rather than viewing immigration as a problem, something that he said Trump's proposed wall and other ideals tend to perpetuate.

    He echoed this message in an op-ed published by The Washington Post, in which he said that if it weren't for immigrants, America could be deprived of the next Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, whose father was of Syrian descent.

    Above all, he said, it's leaning into the future rather than trying to get America back to what it used to be that sold him on Clinton. "I don't think the answer is turning back the clock, I think it's Clinton moving things forward and trying to figure out where we're going next."

