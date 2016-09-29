That 400 percent level is significant because individuals with households incomes above that amount — $97,000 for a family of four — are not eligible for federal tax credits that reduce the cost of monthly health insurance premiums for plans sold on Obamacare marketplaces. In other words, people above that income level have to pay full price for their Obamacare plans.

The HHS report, which comes about a month before the Nov. 1 kickoff of open enrollment in Obamacare health plans, also looked at how implementation of the Affordable Care Act from 2010 onward affected the uninsured rate of groups by age, geography and race.

The 18-to-25-year-old age group, which has had the greatest percentage of uninsured people, saw a 52 percent reduction in the number of those without health insurance, the report said. The age group with the smallest reduction in the uninsured was 26- to 34-year-olds, who had a 36 percent reduction.

Uninsured rates in urban or metropolitan areas saw their uninsured rates decline by 42 percent, slightly more than the 39 percent drop seen in rural areas.

Among ethnic groups, Asians had the biggest drop in their uninsured rates, at 59 percent. The next largest drop was among blacks, at 47 percent, followed closely by whites at 46 percent. Hispanics, who had the largest percentage of uninsured of any ethnic group, saw the smallest reduction in that rate: 35 percent.