    ×

    Trading Nation

    Oil is surging, but your oil ETF is still losing you money—here's why

    Trading Nation: Energy stocks surge
    Trading Nation: Energy stocks surge   

    Oil is surging off of the news OPEC has agreed to curb production. But somehow, those who have held on to the most popular oil-tracking ETF have still lost money this year.

    On Thursday, crude hit its highest level in more than a month, and the commodity is now up 29 percent in 2016, a huge rally that followed two years of brutal declines. But while the USO ETF is up nicely over the past two sessions, it is still down about 1 percent on the year.

    With a market value of more than $3 billion, the USO is easily the largest oil exchange-traded product. And while it tracks oil nicely for short-time periods, it lags substantially when held for a month or longer.

    This is because the USO does not invest in oil directly, but through the futures market, in which oil futures that mature later are worth more. As the ETF effects a massive sale of a given month's contract in order to buy the next month's, it is forced to pay more for the contracts being bought than it receives for the contracts being sold, thus levying a hidden toll on the fund's holders.

    In an earlier interview with CNBC, John Love, CEO of the ETF's manager, United States Commodity Funds, said ignoring the costs of investing in oil would be silly, akin to "budgeting for a house payment without considering the costs of home insurance and tax."

    Still, the USO's website does not make clear that the oil futures curve threatens to have a profound impact on crude prices. And given the USO's growth, the question is whether its owners know exactly what it is that they own.

    Indeed, as oil enjoys a big boost this week thanks to a surprising event, those who check their accounts expecting to see that the USO has delivered serious profits this year are set to be sorely disappointed.


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    USO
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...