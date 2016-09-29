OPEC enthusiasm set to wane on Wall Street; PepsiCo rises after earnings

Stocks to watch on Thursday include Wal-Mart, which is in talks to buy a stake in Indian online retailer Flipkart, according to media reports.



Meanwhile, Apple shares fell more than half a percent in premarket trading after Barclays removed its "Top Pick" designation from the tech giant's stock and lowered its price target to $114 from $115. "Our research indicates a recovery in global smartphone growth could be pushed out. Plus, conversations with industry participants suggest iPhone sales trends could be at risk of petering out in coming months, similar to last year's post-IP6S launch fall-out," Barclays analysts said.

Data-wise, the third read on second-quarter GDP beat estimates, while weekly jobless claims rose less than expected. Pending home sales for August are due at 10 a.m. ET.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak in Kansas City at 4 p.m. ET at a forum on banking and the economy. Before that, Fed Governor Jerome Powell will speak in St. Louis about trends in community bank performance.

Plus, the U.S. Presidential race will be in focus, following media speculation that a company owned by Republican candidate, Donald Trump, violated the Cuban trade embargo in the 1990s.

