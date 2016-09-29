Qualcomm may be in talks to acquire NXP Semiconductors, a move that would marry two major chipmakers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

A deal valuing NXP at more than $30 billion could be struck in the next two to three months, unnamed sources told the Journal.

Shares of NXP surged nearly 17 percent after the report, while Qualcomm shares gained 6 percent. The semiconductor industry is already on pace for its best quarter since 2009, up about 18 percent so far.

Qualcomm rival Broadcom also saw shares rise nearly 2 percent on a day the markets traded broadly lower. Broadcom struck its own massive $37 billion deal with Avago last year.



Qualcomm and NXP declined to comment on the report to CNBC, citing corporate policy.

For the full story, see the article at WSJ.com.

— CNBC's Megan Hawkins and Gina Francolla contributed to this report.