Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the highly coveted spot of the NBA's all-time highest scorer. But that doesn't mean he's only focused on his own success.

In fact, for the six-time NBA champion, having a team mentality is what defines a successful person.

Boosting others up "is what leadership is about," Abdul-Jabbar told CNBC.

"If you don't think about how what you do affects other people," he said, "you get lost."