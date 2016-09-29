Sam Adams founder: Unless you're a sociopath, being happy is better than being rich

There's a point where making more money becomes a bit of a fool's errand.
Or so says Jim Koch, founder of The Boston Beer Co., which is the brewhouse behind Sam Adams. And Koch (pronounced "cook") should know.
In 1984, when he started brewing Sam Adams in his kitchen, he hoped to build a business that would be doing about $1 million in revenue annually. Today, Koch is sitting at the helm of a business that does about $1 billion in sales each year.
And along the way, Koch, now 67, became a billionaire. In 2014 and 2015, he achieved the height of capitalistic success by ranking on the Forbes billionaire list. In 2016, he slipped off the list, but there's no question that he's a very rich man.