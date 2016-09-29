Sam Adams founder: Unless you're a sociopath, being happy is better than being rich

More from iCONIC:

"You're not going to spend it. You don't want to give it to your kids because it will mess them up, and you know you're going to end up giving it to charity," he said.

"So more isn't that meaningful," he added. "Once you've gotten to that wonderful point of enough, that helps you focus on your real deeper purposes."

Three decades after starting his company, Koch says learning new things every day and creating a product that is of value to other people keeps him going. A byproduct of making and selling a product of value is that you might make a whole lot of money, but that's not a guarantee, especially when you are just getting started.

"When you think about starting a business, try to find one that you think will make you happy. Because the chances it is going to make you rich are really pretty small, but the chances it will make you happy are pretty big," Koch said. "And what would you rather be? Happy or rich? You know, unless you're a sociopath, you'd rather be happy."