Snap plans limited rollout for Spectacles, report says

Snap is expected to conduct a "closed" rollout of its new camera-mounted Spectacles, The Information reported.



Under this type of launch, the product will be released to a limited group of users before being made available to the general public. Additionally, Spectacles will only be offered for sale at a few select retailers, The Information reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the company's strategy. By limiting availability, Snap aims to create a mystique and drive demand for the product.



The product initially will be used for capturing short videos that sync with Snapchat, according to CEO Evan Spiegel. However, as Spectacles matures, Snap plans to incorporate augmented reality features into the camera, The Information reported.



In the meantime, while Snap is still plotting out Spectacles' future, the limited rollout plan will provide additional time to perfect features and the ability to keep their sales information private.



Want to read more about the upcoming release of Spectacles? Check out The Information's report here.

