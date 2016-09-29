Tim Seymour, who has nearly 20 years of global investing experience as a hedge fund manager and trader, sat down with CNBC's Mike Santoli to discuss why the average investor should have exposure to emerging markets, even with current economic and political turmoil around the world.

Technological advancements and increased liquidity have made foreign stocks accessible to the average investor, said Seymour, who believes emerging market economies present an array of attractive opportunities.

"The big picture is that emerging markets, I think, have evolved to a place where corporate governance and the strength of the institutions, the infrastructure of the markets, the liquidity in the underlying markets have come such a long way, certainly in the last 10 years and in light years in the last 20," he said.

Seymour explains that in the past few years globalization has allowed many companies in emerging markets to compete and win among their competitors in the U.S. and Europe.

"So if you think about the world today, I think the good news for investors is not only are emerging markets a lot more accessible, every major multinational ... in this country or in developed markets has a pretty major exposure to the EM revenue base," he said.

Seymour is co-founder of Triogem Asset Management, a hedge fund serving both institutional and high net worth individuals, founder of Emergingmoney.com and a regular panelist on CNBC's "Fast Money." The investor also touches on:

Some of the major investment themes in EM.



The virtues and drawbacks of using EM ETFs.

The emerging markets with the biggest potential.

What to look for when selecting individual foreign stocks.

PRO subscribers can also read the entire transcript of the exclusive interview below.