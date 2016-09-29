Twitter VP explains how to handle 'mansplaining' at work

Twitter's vice president of engineering Nandini Ramani has a big pet peeve: "mansplaining."



It's the phenomenon where men condescend to women by explaining simple concepts as if it's enlightening to them.

The tech executive shared some great advice on how to deal with it.

"Challenge any and all mansplaining," Ramani told CNBC. "Speak up, even when it's hard."

The executive who's led teams at Oracle and other big firms recently spoke at AOL and Adweek's MAKERS conference, which highlights women's success stories. She shared a story of being "mansplained" and how it changed her career outlook.

At a previous job at an undisclosed global software company, Ramani excelled in online company chat forums, pitching new ideas and getting strong support.

But the first time her colleagues met her in person, that all changed.