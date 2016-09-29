Besides fan's miracle putt, US has lots to prove in Ryder Cup golf showdown

CHASKA, Minn. — There is nothing in the world of sports quite like the Ryder Cup. Every two years, the best golfers in the U.S. take on the best Europe has to offer.

And the tourney did not disappoint in the practice rounds on Thursday. Rory McIlroy, part of the European team, missed a putt six straight times. A fan in the gallery shouted that he could even make the putt. That's when McIlroy's teammate Henrik Stenson pulled the fan out on to the green. Justin Rose pulled out a $100 bill and challenged the fan to make the putt, a 12-footer from the cup.

The fan, Dave Johnson, from North Dakota, took his stance, and, boom, sunk the putt.

So besides the early drama, what's on the line this year from the Hazeltine National Golf Club here? It's not money. It's national pride and patriotism ... a whole lot of it.

Twenty-four of the greatest players in the world are competing at an elite level and America has an ax to grind. This is the biggest event hosted by the PGA of America.