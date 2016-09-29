    ×

    USA Today editorial declares Donald Trump is 'unfit for the presidency'

    USA Today's editorial board tells readers not to vote for Trump   

    USA Today has decided to end its 34-year-old policy of not taking sides in a presidential election, declaring in an editorial: "Trump should not be president."

    "This year, the choice isn't between two capable major party nominees who happen to have significant ideological differences," the editorial published Friday says. "This year, one of the candidates — Republican nominee Donald Trump — is, by unanimous consensus of the Editorial Board, unfit for the presidency."

    The editorial lists eight reasons, including that he is "erratic," "ill-equipped," "traffics in prejudice" and "is a serial liar."

    The newspaper, however, said the "editorial does not represent unqualified support for Hillary Clinton."

    It said some board members "have serious reservations about Clinton's sense of entitlement, her lack of candor and her extreme carelessness in handling classified information."

    It urged voters to "stay true to your convictions." "Whatever you do," it said, "resist the siren song of a dangerous demagogue. By all means vote, just not for Donald Trump."

    Read USA Today's full editorial here.

