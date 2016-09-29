USA Today editorial declares Donald Trump is 'unfit for the presidency'

USA Today's editorial board tells readers not to vote for Trump Friday, 30 Sep 2016 | 7:05 AM ET | 00:33

USA Today has decided to end its 34-year-old policy of not taking sides in a presidential election, declaring in an editorial: "Trump should not be president."

"This year, the choice isn't between two capable major party nominees who happen to have significant ideological differences," the editorial published Friday says. "This year, one of the candidates — Republican nominee Donald Trump — is, by unanimous consensus of the Editorial Board, unfit for the presidency."



The editorial lists eight reasons, including that he is "erratic," "ill-equipped," "traffics in prejudice" and "is a serial liar."

The newspaper, however, said the "editorial does not represent unqualified support for Hillary Clinton."