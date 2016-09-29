Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf endured another round of tough Capitol Hill grilling Thursday, pledging to fix what went wrong and denying there was an "orchestrated effort" to defraud customers.

In an appearance before the Senate nine days ago, the head of the embattled bank faced blistering criticism for a scandal in which bank employees, in an effort to meet sales goals, enrolled millions of customers into programs without their approval.



Stumpf said the company would be terminating all sales goals at the end of this week.

"In fact, we don't even think they're an important requirement for us anymore to continue to grow," he said under questioning.

Stumpf used the House appearance Thursday hearing to again express contrition as his own board seeks to claw back $41 million in stock rewards he has earned. The bank has paid $185 million as a result of multiple investigations.



"I am deeply sorry that we failed to fulfill our responsibility to our customers, to our team members, and to the American public," Stumpf said.

"I want to apologize for violating the trust our customers have invested in Wells Fargo," he added. "And I want to apologize for not doing more sooner to address the causes of this unacceptable activity."

Members of Congress, however, have been frustrated with the answers they've received.

"The testimony that we have witnessed in the Senate trying to explain what happened is not satisfactory and we still do not have all the information we need to understand why this happened, when the sales culture turned toxic, who knew about it and when," said Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.