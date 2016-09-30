These are Asia's best and worst performing major indexes so far this year

With growth in developed markets slowing drastically, investors have been searching for growth in the developing world.

Pakistan's benchmark Karachi Stock Exchange 100 Index was the region's best performer, with year-to-date gains of nearly 23.19 percent, compared to a 10.82 percent gain on the broad MSCI Asia Pacific ex Japan index.



Though Pakistan's political stability can sometimes be volatile analysts have said the country's fundamentals were relatively stable.



"Preliminary GDP (gross domestic product) growth for fiscal 16 (ended June 2016) accelerated to a seven-year high of 4.7 percent, although it may be revised down to 4.5 percent," said analysts at Standard Chartered bank in a note this week.



Under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan avoided an external payments crisis due to an International Monetary Fund loan program and investments from China.



Sweetening the deal was the fact that earlier this year, Pakistan gained entry into one of the world's most popular emerging markets equity indices - the MSCI Emerging Markets Index - while its ally China was snubbed.



Following in Pakistan's footsteps was the Vietnam VN-Index, which gained 18.91 percent year-to-date.



"Vietnam remains one of the bright spots in Asia," said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank.



He explained that as China shifts from a labor-intensive economy to a higher-skilled one, Vietnam, with its low wage costs and relatively good infrastructure proposition, was reaping benefits as more companies shifted their manufacturing plants to the country.



However, Varathan added, the country needed to fortify its banking sector.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite was up 16.80 percent for year-to-date, with the IMF seeing the country's growing by a healthy 4.9 percent this year and 5.3 percent in 2017.



This was despite the low price of crude oil walloping other OPEC nations - Indonesia is the only OPEC member country in Asia Pacific and exported $6.4 billion worth of petroleum in 2015 according to OPEC data.



The Standard Chartered analysts said resilient private consumption, less negative external demand and private investment were likely to underpin growth in the second half, though at a more moderate pace, which would offset a lower government contribution.