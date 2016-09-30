Brexit provides opportunity for small banks: CEO   

While Brexit has brought about fears for the health of the financial sector in the U.K., one bank chief executive told CNBC that his small, new company has found opportunities in Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Rishi Khosla, co-founder and chief executive officer of OakNorth Bank, told CNBC's Street Signs that his business "post-Brexit is actually going phenomenally well."

"One massive advantage of being a new bank in the current environment is that you don't have any of that backlog and legacy," he explained.

"Larger banks are actually pulling back," Khosla said, arguing that they are currently straddling obligations to both address the ongoing fallout of the 2008 financial crisis, and "determine how their book actually looks in a post-Brexit world."

Meanwhile, smaller, newer banks are more nimble and can simply "concentrate on business."

But, Khosla did concede that larger banks were crucial for providing the "route to market" for larger companies, and being able to meet their borrowing needs in a way that smaller lenders could not.