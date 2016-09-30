It's a good job Europe has had a lot of practice in dealing with the parlous state of its banks.

The region's economic and financial crises of 2010-2013 saw several of the region's banks brought to the brink as toxic property loans and nearly-worthless sovereign bonds combined with massive economic shocks to eat into lenders' balance sheets.



Spanish banks were particularly badly hit, having to be bailed out to the tune of 41 billion euros ($45 billion) by the European Union, International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank in 2012.



To ensure a similar crisis would not happen again, European authorities, together with the ECB, formulated a three-prong plan: the European Banking Union.



This includes: