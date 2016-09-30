Cramer: Deutsche Bank was never in much danger   

The report of a possible settlement between Deutsche Bank and U.S Department of Justice did not shock Jim Cramer on Friday.

"The truth is Deutsche Bank was never in that much danger. So, why was everyone pretending like this company was the German Lehman, code-name for disaster?" the "Mad Money" host asked.

Instead, the lack of accountability on Wall Street and in the media bothered Cramer. If commentators predict something positive and they are wrong, they get hounded on it for the rest of their lives. But no one ever gets punished for being too negative.

Hence, he saw a profound bearish bias in the media for the Deutsche Bank story.

"The next time someone tells you the sky is falling and we are facing a crisis that could be the next Lehman, please, I'm begging you, take it with a grain of salt, if not a whole box of Morton's," Cramer said.