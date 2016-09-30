Cramer Remix: A weak jobs number is a good thing   

    ×

    As the world did not end in Deutsche Bank apocalypse on Friday, Jim Cramer turned his attention to the stocks and events he will watch next week.

    All eyes will turn to the Fed, as one crucial number could put a rate hike back on the table.

    Here are the stocks and events on Cramer's radar next week:

    Monday: Possible Deutsche Bank/Justice Department settlement, ISM Manufacturers report
    Deutsche Bank: If the Justice Department and Deutsche Bank agree to a settlement that doesn't exceed the $5 billion to $6 billion in legal reserves that Deutsche Bank has, Cramer expects the market to greet the news positively.

    Friday: Non-farm payroll, German industrial production and Chinese PMI
    Non-farm payroll: After a weak employment report in August, expectations are lower for September. A weak jobs number could actually be a good thing for the market, Cramer said, because it will keep the Fed on hold through the end of the year. Any increase in wages will be viewed as a cause for concern.

    German industrial production: Some investors are concerned that Deutsche Bank's problems could signal a new slowdown in Europe. A weak number from Germany coupled with complicated Deutsche Bank drama could start the chatter for fiscal stimulus.

    "I honestly can't understand what the Germans are so afraid of. They need it!" Cramer said.

    The report of a possible settlement between Deutsche Bank and U.S Department of Justice did not shock Cramer on Friday.

    "The truth is Deutsche Bank was never in that much danger. So, why was everyone pretending like this company was the German Lehman, code-name for disaster?" Cramer said.

    Instead, the lack of accountability on Wall Street and in the media bothered Cramer. If commentators predict something positive and they are wrong, they get hounded on it for the rest of their lives. But no one ever gets punished for being too negative.

    Hence, he saw a profound bearish bias in the media for the Deutsche Bank story.

    "The next time someone tells you the sky is falling and we are facing a crisis that could be the next Lehman, please, I'm begging you, take it with a grain of salt, if not a whole box of Morton's," Cramer said.

    Meanwhile,exchange stocks have recently emerged as a raging bull market on Jim Cramer's radar. And it seemingly appeared out of nowhere.

    "The exchange stocks are experiencing a renaissance on Wall Street, thanks to a huge wave of consolidation that has wiped out so much of the competition. And in this environment, I think the group can keep moving higher," Cramer said.

    In addition to operating well-known stock and futures markets, many exchange plays provide data and technology services for institutional investors around the world.

    Wall Street
    Gary Hershorn | Getty Images

    While pharma and biotech stocks have been under price pressure from Washington, these companies are still spending money to develop compounds and market them. Veeva Systems is a cloud-based software company with a platform that services the entire life sciences industry — and it's growing like a weed.

    Veeva's stock is up more than 40 percent this year. At its analyst meeting on Thursday, the company shared its ambitious plan to achieve $1 billion in sales by 2020. If that is the case, Cramer thinks the stock could have plenty more room to run. To learn more, he spoke with Veeva's founder and CEO Peter Gassner, who commented on the lack of competition in the space.

    "We are replacing legacy, and you know we were early to figure out that this really industry-specific stuff can be moved to the cloud. We got momentum and it surprises me, too, but that's what we are doing. We are still replacing this legacy," Gassner said.

    When Cramer heard the news that Qualcomm was in talks to buy NXP Semiconductor, he wasn't surprised. It was always there for the taking, he said.

    "This move that has taken NXP from $82 to $102 in two days' time was totally gettable," Cramer said.

    NXP was previously pegged as a company that did near field communications for Apple iPhones and was the brains behind iPay. But management knew it could be bigger and saw the growth in smartphones, so it bought Freescale, which meant 40 percent of the combined company's sales would come from the auto market.

    In the end, what made it so attractive to purchase was that NXP wasn't just a communications chip provider. It was clear to Cramer that Qualcomm is desperate for growth beyond communications.

    In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few caller favorite stocks:

    Eaton Corporation: "It has exploded. A lot of people are thinking that trucks are getting better. It's trading right now with Cummins, it really shouldn't, Cummins had a big move. That said, I think the stock is headed higher, not lower."

    Brooks Automation: "I think it's a very inexpensive stock, and I like it. But I have to tell you, I see you with Brooks and I'll go with Flex, which I think is better."



