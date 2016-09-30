Cramer Remix: A weak jobs number is a good thing   

As the world did not end in Deutsche Bank apocalypse on Friday, Jim Cramer turned his attention to the stocks and events he will watch next week.

All eyes will turn to the Fed, as one crucial number could put a rate hike back on the table.

Here are the stocks and events on Cramer's radar next week:

Monday: Possible Deutsche Bank/Justice Department settlement, ISM Manufacturers report

Deutsche Bank: If the Justice Department and Deutsche Bank agree to a settlement that doesn't exceed the $5 billion to $6 billion in legal reserves that Deutsche Bank has, Cramer expects the market to greet the news positively.

Friday: Non-farm payroll, German industrial production and Chinese PMI

Non-farm payroll: After a weak employment report in August, expectations are lower for September. A weak jobs number could actually be a good thing for the market, Cramer said, because it will keep the Fed on hold through the end of the year. Any increase in wages will be viewed as a cause for concern.

German industrial production: Some investors are concerned that Deutsche Bank's problems could signal a new slowdown in Europe. A weak number from Germany coupled with complicated Deutsche Bank drama could start the chatter for fiscal stimulus.

"I honestly can't understand what the Germans are so afraid of. They need it!" Cramer said.