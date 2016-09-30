Cramer: We've missed the big move on Sarepta Therapeutics

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Eaton Corporation: "It has exploded. A lot of people are thinking that trucks are getting better. It's trading right now with Cummins, it really shouldn't, Cummins had a big move. That said, I think the stock is headed higher, not lower."

Brooks Automation: "I think it's a very inexpensive stock, and I like it. But I have to tell you, I see you with Brooks and I'll go with Flex, which I think is better."

Sarepta Therapeutics: "We have now missed that stock, sir. I mean it is done. It can still go higher, but I don't feel like we have any value-add at this point. It's had a huge move, we've got to move on."

Home Depot: "Yes this is a good stock. Right here it has just been flat lining and I think it's an opportunity."

