    Banks

    Whatever it is, it doesn't bother us: Berliners react to Deutsche Bank's woes

    In the heart of Berlin, few people if any seemed to have noticed the international concerns about the parlous state of Deutsche Bank's stock price.

    Visits to multiple newsstands did not yield a single front-page headline about the bank — although the planned layoffs at Frankfurt-based Commerzbank did make one paper's front.

    Word of Deutsche Bank's troubles had clearly not reached many Berlin residents by midday.

    "I haven't heard anything about Deutsche Bank today—maybe there was some problem with investors and other banks?" Christof, who runs a coffee shop in Berlin, told CNBC Friday morning.




    Pedestrians walks past a Deutsche Bank AG bank branch in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
    Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    "There definitely wasn't anything in the news today, but I don't really read the financial news."

    Two local jewellery shop owners were similarly in the dark:

    "I think maybe I heard something about Deutsche Bank in the newspaper — is it about the Brexit?" one said.

    "Whatever it is, it doesn't bother us," he added.

    'Germans are the last nation to panic'

    Meanwhile, online, the German media was largely responding to Friday's share price drop.

    Financially-focused daily Handelsblatt, had plastered its website with news about Deutsche Bank. While focused on the the stock move, there was coverage on the growing concern over the bank's viability.

    Other residents told CNBC they were generally aware of something afoot at Germany's biggest bank, but few expressed even a casual interest in the news.

    In fact, the only Berlin resident who expressed any real awareness of Deutsche Bank's problems wasn't even German.

    Marcin, a Polish man who runs a Polish-German bookstore in the city, said he was following the news closely, but he wasn't surprised at hisneighbors' indifference.

    "Germans are the last nation to panic: You see this in how they took in the refugees even when many nations around them were scared," he said.

    "That's the thing about the country, the Germans stay pretty cool."

