Germans seem unfazed by Deutsche Bank woes for now Friday, 30 Sep 2016 | 9:14 AM ET | 00:38

In the heart of Berlin, few people if any seemed to have noticed the international concerns about the parlous state of Deutsche Bank's stock price.

Visits to multiple newsstands did not yield a single front-page headline about the bank — although the planned layoffs at Frankfurt-based Commerzbank did make one paper's front.



Word of Deutsche Bank's troubles had clearly not reached many Berlin residents by midday.



"I haven't heard anything about Deutsche Bank today—maybe there was some problem with investors and other banks?" Christof, who runs a coffee shop in Berlin, told CNBC Friday morning.