Early movers: LXK, MKC, DB, COST, WFC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Lexmark — The printer maker's pending acquisition by an Asia-based consortium was cleared by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States after a 30-day review.

McCormick — The spice maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.03 per share, nine cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. McCormick raised its full-year outlook, as well, citing sales growth and productivity improvements.

Deutsche Bank — The bank's shares remain on watch, hitting another all-time low Thursday amid concerns about its financial well-being and ongoing reassurances by the bank.

Costco — The warehouse retailer reported quarterly profit of $1.77 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates by four cents a share. Revenue was very slightly below forecasts, however. Comparable-store sales were flat, but registered a three percent increase when gasoline and foreign exchange considerations are excluded. Costco's results were helped by lower costs for its new credit card deal with Visa.

Wells Fargo — Wells Fargo continues on our watch list after CEO John Stumpf faced four hours of grilling from a House of Representatives panel Thursday over the bank's sales practices scandal. CNBC has learned that Warren Buffett – whose Berkshire Hathaway is a major Wells Fargo shareholder – spoke with Stumpf about these issues but has not spoken with any other board members. Buffett told the CEO that the problem was bigger than Stumpf had thought and that he felt Stumpf's interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer did not go well.

Skechers — Susquehanna upgraded the footwear maker to "positive" from "neutral," saying any bad news is priced into the stock and that it expects new offerings to drive "material improvement" in 2017.

Alcoa — Alcoa's board of directors approved the company's planned split into two separate publicly traded entities, with the split expected to be effective November 1. One unit will contain the traditional aluminum business, the other will operate the jet and auto parts business.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group — Och-Ziff will pay $412 million to settle allegations that the hedge fund bribed officials in several African countries.

Mentor Graphics — Elliott Management raised its stake in the maker of electronic testing tools to 8.1 percent from 4 percent. Elliott contends that Mentor is deeply undervalued and that it has initiated talks with Mentor's board.

Royal Bank of Scotland — RBS announced a significant overhaul of its corporate structure, with plans to separate its retail operations from the higher risk portions of its business.

Salesforce.com — The business software company is calling on European regulators to investigate possible antitrust issues with Microsoft's proposed $26 billion acquisition of business social media company LinkedIn. Salesforce lost out to Microsoft in the bidding to buy LinkedIn.

Nutanix — Nutanix priced its initial public offering at $16 per share, above an already-boosted expected range, and also raised the number of shares that it will sell. At that price, the computer server and storage company will have a market value of more than $2.2 billion.

Amazon.com, Nike, Macy's, Coach — Guggenheim began coverage on these and other retail stocks as "buy"-rated, pointing to a number of trends that show the U.S. consumer on solid footing.

Wal-Mart — KeyBanc began coverage on the retail giant with a "buy" rating, saying its latest investments will help drive sustainable market share gains.

Qualcomm — Mizuho upgraded the chip maker to "buy" from "neutral," following reports that it is in talks to buy NXP Semiconductors. Mizuho said such a deal would make significant strategic and financial sense.