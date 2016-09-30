Several auto firms debuted electric vehicles at this year's show and Opel's Ampera-e zero-emission car is particularly notable.

Most electric vehicles currently have a range of around 300km before needing to recharge, Opel claims their new vehicle has a range of around 500km.

"The leader at the event is Opel with its Ampera-e that the automaker says will reach 500km on NEDC (the New European Driving Cycle) and estimates will achieve 380km on the tougher WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedures) cycle," said Ian Fletcher, principal analyst for IHS Markit, in a press release.

"The question now is whether this will hasten the switch for some customers from more conventional types."