Euro zone inflation ticks up but unemployment lingers

The rate of inflation in the euro zone doubled in September, although unemployment remained high in the region, according to data from regional statistics agency Eurostat.



Euro zone inflation rose to 0.4 percent in September, from 0.2 percent in August, preliminary figures showed on Friday.



Meanwhile, the latest read of unemployment in the 19-country region came in at 10.1 percent in August, unchanged from July.



The rise in inflation was driven by a tick-up in the price of services, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco, and a less-steep decline in energy prices in September than in the previous month.



The news comes as questions are raised over the efficacy of the European Central Bank's monetary policy – which includes low or negative interest rates and a trillion euro corporate and sovereign bond-buying program -- aimed at boosting spending and growth.