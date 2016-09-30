The pan-European STOXX 600 recovered some of its losses to close 0.11 percent up.

Europe followed the trend set by Asia on Friday, where markets were lower across the board on the final trading day of the quarter, after concerns over Deutsche Bank's stability drove down sentiment in U.S. markets Thursday.

Concerns over Deutsche Bank sent its U.S.-listed shares to an all-time low on Thursday and weighed on the broader financial sector. In Europe, shares of the German lender tanked as much as 8.6 percent off on Friday, before recovering all of the previous day's losses to close 6.4 percent higher on unconfirmed reports that it had reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice over its settlement.

Worries over Deutsche Bank had dragged the whole banking sector lower, with Italian lenders near the bottom of the pack, but it bounced back to close 0.6 percent.

On Thursday, Commerzbank said it was cutting thousands of jobs and on Friday, HSBC cut its price target for the stock, sending shares in the bank 1.15 percent lower.

In the U.S., shares opened in positive territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.6 percent and the broader S&P500 up 0.5 percent.

