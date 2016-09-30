Far-left government has cost Greece two years of economic gains: Opposition leader

With a different government, we can achieve growth: Greek politician Friday, 30 Sep 2016 | 1:34 AM ET | 03:22

The leftist Syriza government has set Greece's economy back two years, the leader of the country's main opposition party told CNBC, as he called for snap elections.

"We are ready to win the election and we are ready to govern," Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of the conservative New Democracy party, said in Athens.

New Democracy was Greece's ruling party for three years under Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who was succeeded by firebrand Alexis Tsipras of the Syriza party in September last year.



"We have to point out that Greece, back in 2014, was actually in the process of coming out of a very steep recession. As a result of the policies of the current government, we basically lost two years. We have had a recession in 2015, a recession in 2016 and we hope that we will have a mild recovery in 2017," Mitsotakis told CNBC on Thursday.