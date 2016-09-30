Rock and roll was as synonymous with the Hard Rock Cafe as burgers and fries, but the venue is now expanding its musical taste to attract millennials.



25-year old Hard Rock Singapore, which has hosted the likes of Blondie and Def Leppard, recently re-opened the doors of its Orchard Street outlet after a spell of renovation, and while rock remains visible on the walls in the form of the brand's signature artist memorabilia, other genres have joined it.

Alongside Jimi Hendrix's guitar and Michael Jackson's jacket are now framed pictures of electronic dance music (EDM) DJs David Guetta and Deadmau5.

"We understand the change in demographics and music trends," Steve Yang, Asia Pacific vice president, told CNBC's "The Rundown" on Friday. "We used to be rock-centric but now we're embracing all kinds of music."

Hard Rock recently partnered with Singapore's well-respected music publication Bandwagon to hold weekly live sessions featuring local acts, a strategic move to attract the island's music-savvy younger generation, whose tastes range from jazz to metal. So far, indie band Forests and soul singer Tim De Cotta are among those who have graced the stage, with plenty more in the pipeline.