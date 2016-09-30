You've got to hand it to Team Hillary Clinton. Their message discipline is awesome - at least in terms of taxes. It reminds me of the orderly march of the Chinese Red Army on the way to battle.
Here's the latest: The Bush tax cuts were responsible for the financial meltdown and recession of 2008-09. That's a new low for Hillarynomics.
In last week's debate, Hillary said, "Trickle-down did not work. It got us into the mess we were in in 2008 and 2009. Slashing taxes on the wealthy hasn't worked."
OK. So George W. Bush in 2003 got a modest reduction in the top income-tax rate, with bigger reductions in the tax rates on capital gains and dividends. And this caused the financial crisis?
How is virtually unknowable.
My pal Jim Pethokoukis, no Donald Trump supporter, put it like this: "wouldn't the George W. Bush tax cuts - most of which President Obama extended - have stimulated demand and/or improved supply-side incentives to work, save, and invest?".
Pethokoukis cited an AEI study on inequality that found "strong evidence linking credit booms to banking crises, but no evidence that rising income concentration was a significant determinant of credit booms." He also pointed out that the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission report assigned blame to banks, regulators, government agencies, and credit raters.