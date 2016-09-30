I would add to this list of culprits a boom-and-bust Federal Reserve policy, where interest rates were held too low for too long. And let's add federal housing mandates to virtually eliminate income and job qualifications for loans, as well as highly over-leveraged bank mortgage loans and derivatives.

But not the Bush tax cuts.

Back to Hillary's Red Army. In recent debates with pro-Hillary economists, several of whom are good friends, I heard the same accusations: Bush and his so-called tax cuts for the rich are to blame.

I challenged one of these Hillary supporters to find me an example where across-the-board tax increases generated economic growth. Have we ever taxed our way into prosperity? Never. This particular Hillary defender acknowledged that across-the-board tax hikes would put a stop to prosperity. But he argued that's not her plan.

Let me pull out my list of Hillary tax hikes: a $350 billion income-tax increase in the form of a 28 percent cap on itemized deductions (without lowering personal tax rates); a more than $400 billion "fairness" tax hike in the form of a 4 percent surcharge on high-end earners; and the "Buffet rule," which would establish a 30 percent minimum tax on earners with adjusted gross incomes over $1 million.

Clinton also proposes to increase the estate-tax rate to a range of 45 to 65 percent and reduce the exemption to $3.5 million.

Remember, estate taxes are already hit once by the income tax and again by the capital-gains tax. Here Hillary would end the stepped-up capital-gains tax basis and instead value the gain all the way back to the initial transaction.



One of my favorite economists, Scott Grannis, calls this legalized theft.

Hillary also would raise the capital-gains tax to over 40 percent, unless gains are held for more than six years; cap various business deductions (without lowering the corporate rate); and install some sort of "exit tax" for corporate earnings overseas (which are overseas to avoid the high corporate rates she will not reduce).

Then there's her proposed tax on stock trading, her attraction to a payroll tax hike, her endorsement of a steep soda tax and 25 percent national gun tax, and her openness to a carbon tax.

If this list does not constitute across-the-board tax hikes, I don't know what would.