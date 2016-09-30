Here's how to use all the cool features on Apple's new iMessage Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 | 6:09 PM ET | 00:43

Apple's newest operating system, iOS 10, pits Apple's mobile software prowess against your favorite messaging apps, from Facebook to Snapchat. For users, that means some cutting-edge texting options.

The power of the new tools were featured in an advertisement push Apple launched Thursday. After all, it's an important move for a company that is hoping to expand its services business to the size of a Fortune 100 company by next year.



In case you don't know how to use it, it all starts with the up arrow on the bottom right of the screen, and a gray arrow on the left.





These open up a "drawer" of cool effects.



On the right, swiping up and down lets you explore options like new bubble sizes, while a box at the top lets you toggle through full-screen effects or filters.

On the left, you have three key icons: the camera, one that syncs with other apps, and one that lets you draw.

Then on your regular old keyboard, there's another set of new features, including handwritten notes and "emojification."