A Washington, D.C., judge on Friday released video depositions of Donald Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. that cast more light on the fallout from Trump's controversial first campaign rally.

One part of the video, first posted by Buzzfeed, shows Trump suggesting the incendiary comments he made about Mexicans earlier this year — that "drugs" and "rapists" came into the U.S. from Mexico — were premeditated. Another part shows Trump bragging about signing hundreds of real estate documents that others would review on his behalf.

The depositions are related to Trump's $200 million project intended to transform the Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C. into a luxury hotel. His company later won the right to develop the project, based on numerous promises to the government that he failed to keep.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.