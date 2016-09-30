Leading Global Investment Managers to Reveal Fresh Market Ideas at the 2nd Annual Sohn Tel Aviv Conference

Tel Aviv, Israel September 30th, 2016 - The Sohn Conference Foundation is proud to announce the speaker lineup for the 2nd Annual Sohn Tel Aviv Investment Conference, in partnership with CNBC, to be held on October 26th at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Auditorium. At the Conference, speakers reveal their best investment ideas and raise money for charity. Proceeds from this year's Conference will be donated to the Israel Rett Syndrome Foundation "Silent Angels," to fund medical research into finding a cure for the disease and other foundations supporting pediatric cancer treatment and care.

"The Sohn Tel Aviv Investment Conference brings together some of the best and brightest investors from Israel and around the globe," said Daniel Nir, Co-Chair of the Sohn Conference Foundation. "The remarkable growth of the conference has allowed the Foundation to fund the most innovative initiatives that are creating life-saving results for pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases around the world."



"We are grateful for the overwhelming support and success of last year's sold out conference," said Eddie Shapiro, Co-Chairman of Sohn Tel Aviv. Sponsors for the 2nd Annual Sohn Tel Aviv Conference include Bank Hapoalim, Citi, GAM and Jefferies LLC.

"Hosting the prestigious Sohn Investment Conference again in Israel, at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, reinforces that Tel Aviv has grown to become one of the most important financial capitals in the world," noted Daniel Schwartz, Co-Chairman of Sohn Tel Aviv and Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, York Capital Management LLC.

The speaker line-up for the 2nd Annual Sohn Tel Aviv Investment Conference includes:

Dan Ariely, James B. Duke Professor of Psychology & Behavioral Economics, Duke University

Ami Ayalon, Co Chairman of the Center for Democracy and National Security at the Israel Democracy Institute, former Director of Israel Security Agency

Amir Efrati, Founder, Managing Partner and CIO, Brosh Capital

Seth Fischer, Chief Investment Officer, Oasis Management Company Ltd.

Alexander S. Friedman, Group Chief Executive Officer, GAM

Sander Gerber, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Andrew Herenstein, Co-Portfolio Manager and Co-Founder, Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Ori Hershkovitz, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, NEXTHERA Capital LP

Jonathan Jacoby, Portfolio Manager, UBS O'Connor

Stuart Roden, Senior Partner and Chairman, Lansdowne Partners

Daniel Schwartz, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, York Capital Management LLC

Douglas Silverman, Co-CEO and Co-CIO, Senator Investment Group LP

Leon Wagner, Chairman and CEO, LWPARTNERS LLC

For more information on Sohn– including the current agenda and confirmed speakers to date – please visit www.sohnconference.org.

ABOUT THE SOHN CONFERENCE FOUNDATION:

The Sohn Conference Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases. The Foundation supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs to ensure that children with cancer survive and thrive. The Foundation raises its funds through premier investment conferences and special events, including its renowned annual New York Sohn Investment Conference.

Founded in 1995, the Conference honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a Wall Street professional who lost his battle with cancer at age 29. The Foundation has expanded its reach to include the Sohn Canada Conference, Sohn Hong Kong Conference, Sohn India, Sohn London Conference, Sohn San Francisco Conference and Sohn Tel Aviv Conference. To date, the Foundation has raised more than $70 million. More information on the Sohn Conference Foundation can be found here: www.sohnconference.org.

ABOUT CNBC:



CNBC is the leading global broadcaster of live business and financial news and information, reporting directly from the world's major financial markets via three regional TV networks in Asia, EMEA and the US. CNBC.com is the preeminent financial news source on the web featuring video, real-time market analysis and dynamic financial tools. CNBC serves the world's most powerful audience of CEOs, senior executives, the financial services industry and private investors and is available in more than 385 million homes worldwide. CNBC is a division of NBCUniversal.