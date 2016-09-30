Loo with a view? China unveils glass-walled toilets and people are scared to use it

China has taken its love of glass structures one step further – and perhaps too far –with an innovative glass-walled public toilet that was unveiled this week in Hunan province.
The first tourists to see the glass-walled toilets, opened on Thursday and situated in the scenic Shiyanhu Ecologic Park in Changsha, were, unsurprisingly, shy of giving them a test-run given that they don't give the user much privacy.
With only frosted glass to separate the cubicles from each other and fully transparent glass for the outer walls, floor and roof, China's media reported that a mirrored coating had yet to be applied to the outer glass surfaces.
"We wanted to make it something unique … exciting and adventurous," Yang Lang, an employee at the park was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.
Hunan province has a thing for glass structures, having recently opened the world's highest and longest glass bridge (the bridge had to be closed for safety modifications and is soon to re-open) as well as a vertiginous glass walkway, both in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.