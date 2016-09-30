Those lines for Nutanix are gross profit and expenses, with the latter currently much larger than the former.

Revenue jumped 84 percent in the past year to $445 million. Its gross profit from that was $274 million, while operating expenses were $439 million. Add it all up, and Nutanix reported a net loss of $168 million.

However, billings more than doubled, an indication that there's no slowdown in revenue growth in the near future. Also, three-quarters of customers make repeat purchases, so all of those upfront costs associated with sales and marketing show a return on investment over time.



Founded in 2009, Nutanix has been going up against some of the biggest names in the data center, from VMware and EMC to Cisco and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Developing technology that combines all that functionality — what's known as hyperconvergence — and getting the market to understand, test and adopt it has required a massive investment.

Nutanix raised about $400 million in private financing, including an equity round in mid-2014 at close to a $2 billion valuation. In order to maintain a strong cash position while it waited to go public, Nutanix raised $75 million in debt in June.



"People are using legacy products and they need to be tutored on the advantages of hyperconvergence," said Mohit Aron, a co-founder who left in 2013 to start his own back-up company called Cohesity. "Once you can convert a customer you don't have to do much sales and marketing on that customer."

Nutanix's roster of clients includes Aflac, Best Buy, eBay and Honda.

Customers typically want the types of computing speed and efficiency offered by big cloud vendors, like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. But as large enterprises, it's not practical or desirable to push all of their data and computing to the public cloud.