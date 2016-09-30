Russia, US and Europe at odds over next boss of the UN as voting reaches crucial stage

The election to replace Ban Ki-moon as Secretary-General of the United Nations (U.N.) reaches a crucial stage today when the world's superpowers make clear their preferred choice.

Ten candidates remain in the race for the job with a decision expected this month as to who will occupy the post from January 1, 2017.

A straw poll by 14 countries takes place today and should narrow the field sharply as we learn preferences of the five veto-wielding permanent members of the Security Council.

The selection is highly political with Russia, who insist the next U.N. leader should come from Eastern Europe, supportive of Bulgaria's Irina Bokova.