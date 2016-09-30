    ×

    Trading Nation

    Trader could make four times his money off of this online retail giant’s drop

    How to quadruple your money by betting against Alibaba: Trader
    How to quadruple your money by betting against Alibaba: Trader   

    The meteoric rally by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is about to come to an end, according to Andrew Keene of AlphaShark. And he has devised a way to cash in.

    Alibaba's shares are up around 31 percent year to date, and Keene sees what he terms a "clear bull channel" on a short-term daily chart of BABA. But turning to a longer-term weekly chart, he views clouds on the horizon.

    Keene sees a "double top" forming, as the stock topped out at the $120 level in November 2014 and now appears to be having a bit of trouble at $110. This pattern is often thought to show a layer of resistance, meaning the trader thinks the stock is topping out.

    Just how low could Alibaba go? Keene believes $92.50 isn't out of the question by November for the online retail company thanks to earnings. That would represent a 13 percent drop.

    Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation," Keene explained that this level "is the 50-day moving average and also where the options market makers are implying the stock can move."


    To capitalize off of this expected move, Keene bought the November 97.5-strike puts and sold the November 92.5-strike puts for $1.20 per share, or $120 per options contract. Should BABA close below $92.50 on November expiration, the "put spread" could be worth $500 — more than four times what he's risking on the trade.

    "When I'm trading countertrend, [I look to have] a great reward-to-risk set up," said Keene.

    Alibaba opened at $106.50 on Friday, just slightly below its $109.87 high for the year, which it made Thursday.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BABA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...