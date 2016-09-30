    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields higher as Dow gains triple digits

    U.S. sovereign bonds eased on Friday across all major durations after gaining on Thursday.

    Benchmark 10-year notes yielded 1.59 percent, having closed the previous session at 1.556 percent. Bonds yields move inversely to prices.

    Treasurys and other so-called safe assets like German Bunds and the U.S. dollar were boosted on Friday by poor performance in European and Asian stocks.

    Concerns about Deutsche Bank saw shares in German's largest bank by assets fall as much as 8 percent on Friday and impacted banking stocks across Europe and stock indexes in Asia. The bank is in the spotlight after the U.S. Department of Justice suggested it pay $14 billion to settle a number of investigations, and rumors swirled that the bank might need a bailout.

    In addition, European shares of Deutsche's rival Commerzbank fell as much as 6.5 percent on Friday after it announced jobs cuts and a plan to eliminate its dividend on Thursday.

    In the U.S., August personal spending came in flat, while income rose 0.2 percent. The core PCE rose 0.2 percent. This is the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure and a crucial determinant in when the central bank opts to hike interest rates again.

    Other data released on Friday included the Chicago PMI (purchasing managers' index) survey for September, which came in at 54.2, and the final Michigan Sentiment for September, which came in at 91.2.

    There's a lot of fragility in the market: Economist
    No Treasury auctions are due on Friday.

    The dollar index, tracking the greenback against a range of major currencies, rose on Friday.

    Meanwhile, crude oil fell on Friday on profit-taking after a two-day rally. This came amid doubts about OPEC's first planned production cut in eight years. WTI crude futures for November rose to trade at around $48 per barrel, and are set to post healthy gains on the week.

