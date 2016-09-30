US Treasury yields higher as Dow gains triple digits

Concerns about Deutsche Bank saw shares in German's largest bank by assets fall as much as 8 percent on Friday and impacted banking stocks across Europe and stock indexes in Asia. The bank is in the spotlight after the U.S. Department of Justice suggested it pay $14 billion to settle a number of investigations, and rumors swirled that the bank might need a bailout.



In addition, European shares of Deutsche's rival Commerzbank fell as much as 6.5 percent on Friday after it announced jobs cuts and a plan to eliminate its dividend on Thursday.

In the U.S., August personal spending came in flat, while income rose 0.2 percent. The core PCE rose 0.2 percent. This is the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure and a crucial determinant in when the central bank opts to hike interest rates again.

Other data released on Friday included the Chicago PMI (purchasing managers' index) survey for September, which came in at 54.2, and the final Michigan Sentiment for September, which came in at 91.2.

