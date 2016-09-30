    ×

    Wal-Mart to rally 27% on profit rebound: KeyBanc

    A shopper at a Walmart store in Chicago.
    Market share gains and an inflection point in earnings could take shares of Wal-Mart to $90 in the next 12 months, a gain of 27 percent from Thursday's close, according to KeyBanc, which initiated coverage of the retail giant with an outperform rating.

    "Walmart's investments in store experience, e-commerce and eventually price are helping drive sustainable market share gains, and we think earnings are poised to inflect positively," wrote equity analyst Edward Yruma in a research note Friday.

    "The company has posted positive comps for eight consecutive quarters, which validates recent investments. We think that the company can opportunistically use price investments as a lever to drive the targeted incremental $45B-$60B in sales over a three-year period," read the note.

    The three key catalysts that could move the stock, according to Yruma, include:

