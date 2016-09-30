Between the upcoming presidential election and concerns about Deutsche Bank's solvency, investors have plenty of reasons to hit the sell button. However, one of Wall Street's biggest bull investors says that would be a mistake.
Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors' Head of Research, says he is "absolutely" buying any dip in stocks. Heading into the fourth quarter, Lee expects the S&P 500 Index to jump another 7 percent before the end of the year.
"People are worried about a lot of things, like the elections and obviously…Deutsche Bank. But we have to remember, investors are basically are negative, so we've got sentiment working in our favor," said Lee on "Fast Money" this week.