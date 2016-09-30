Why Bill Gates loves doing the dishes every night

Microsoft founder Bill Gates may be the world's richest man, but that doesn't mean he's above doing the dishes.

In fact, Gates makes time to wash his family's dirty plates and cups almost every night.

In a Reddit Ask Me Anything in 2014, the billionaire said that he finds the chore enjoyable.

When asked, "What is something you enjoy doing that you think no one would expect from you?" Gates replied, "I do the dishes every night — other people volunteer, but I like the way I do it."

It's not just a masochistic quirk of the tech mogul's. Science suggests he might be onto something.