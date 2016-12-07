    ×

    Under Armour's CEO Kevin Plank on Trump's protectionism, MLB deal

    Kevin Plank, CEO of Under Armour.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Kevin Plank, CEO of Under Armour.

    Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour, and Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball commissioner, sat down with CNBC to discuss how businesses are planning to navigate President-elect Donald Trump's views against American companies outsourcing jobs.

    "We can't just keep chasing the lowest dollar labor all over the world, so I think you'll start seeing local for local. What that means is that people in America want to buy products from America. The people of Sao Paulo want to buy products from Brazil, so it's not just simply a made in the U.S.A. initiative," Plank said.

    The interview comes on the heels of news that Under Armour will take over as the official supplier of MLB uniforms in a 10-year partnership that will begin in 2020.

    Apart from the business outlook, Plank and Manfred share their views on what's ahead for the sport of baseball, domestically and internationally.

