Cramer makes the case for cigarettes and mac & cheese to spark a new wave of M&A   

When Jim Cramer heard the news that Kraft Heinz could recombine with Mondelez and tobacco company Philip Morris International could get back together with Altria, he saw dollar signs.
"I have no idea if either of these recombination deals is going to happen, but I do know this: these two potential blockbuster transactions would create still one more wave of M&A, simply because the combinations make so much sense," the "Mad Money" host said.
Kraft broke up four years ago into a brand of North American pantry brands under the name Kraft Foods Group and international snack group called Mondelez. The break up was intended to bring out value, and while Cramer says it didn't generate a lot of enthusiasm on Wall Street at the time, investors have made money from the split.
Kraft has since morphed into Kraft Heinz, another slow-growing pantry-based company. Yet, the stock of Kraft Heinz has actually jumped higher than Mondelez on the combination rumors.