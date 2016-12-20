Cramer makes the case for cigarettes and mac & cheese to spark a new wave of M&A   

"I know that the split left Kraft without the growth it needs and I know that the Heinz people who are now running the show don't really care about whether the antecedents were together before. The breakup wasn't their idea, and I think recombining makes a ton of sense," Cramer said.

Philip Morris also broke up into a slow-growing, high-yielding U.S. tobacco company called Altria, and a faster growing, lower yielding entity called Philip Morris International. Ironically because of the strong dollar and demand for dividend stocks in the U.S., Philip Morris actually now yields more than Altria.

However, Altria and Philip Morris International have given investors a 230 percent return since the breakup over five years ago, versus the 108 percent move in the S&P in the same period.

Cramer was shocked when Wells Fargo issued research on Monday entitled "Probability of PM/MO Combo Now Higher."

"Excuse me for not knowing that this merger idea was even in the hopper, but apparently it's even hotter than the Kraft-Heinz Mondelez talk," Cramer said.

Cramer suspects that what could be behind the idea of the potential combination is a device called the IQOS developed by Philip Morris that Wells Fargo thinks could change smokeless cigarettes forever. The issue is that Philip Morris only operates overseas, and this breakthrough device will need the U.S. market to take off.

"That, plus the likelihood of Trump's corporate tax reform and a possible rise in interest rates means the deal would need to be done now if it is going to happen at all. It makes sense when you consider all of the consolidation in tobacco," Cramer said.