Cramer Remix: 2 pure plays on potential job growth under Trump

With Jim Cramer on the hunt for stocks that will benefit the most from President-elect Donald Trump's agenda, he decided to focus on payroll players.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Paychex are the two largest payroll processors in the U.S., and Cramer thinks they could be huge winners from Trump's focus on domestic job growth.

"These are ultimate Trump stocks … And that is really just the tip of the iceberg. ADP and Paychex have so much going on for them here that I think they could be terrific core holdings for years to come," the "Mad Money" host said.

ADP and Paychex are part of a rare group of companies, like banks, that benefit from the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. Given that the Fed plans for at least three more rate hikes next year, these companies could become a lot more profitable.

Both companies collect interest on what is known as the float, meaning, the cash that it sits on between when their clients pay them and when they cut an employee's paycheck. A day or two worth of interest could add up, considering that these companies write checks for millions of workers.