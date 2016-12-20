Dow 20,000 will bring in more cash from retail investors, expert says

Closing Bell Exchange: Does anything change after Dow 20K? Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 | 3:02 PM ET | 03:13

Dow 20,000 is a big deal to retail investors, who will continue to buy into the market after the blue-chips index hits the milestone, investing expert Rob Morgan told CNBC on Tuesday.



The Dow Jones industrial average came within striking distance of 20,000 on Tuesday, closing about 25 points away.

"So many retail investors have had huge amounts of cash on the sidelines, really for years now, and I think it is drawing them in," the chief investment officer for Sethi Financial Group said in an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Keith Bliss, senior vice president at Cuttone & Company, agrees that people are optimistic thanks to the promise of tax reform and deregulation when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

"People are primed to do business. They can't wait for 2017 to get started," he told "Closing Bell."

He believes fundamental factors, as well as seasonal pressures to the upside, will push the Dow above 20,000, likely in Wednesday's session.

For those looking for a place to put money to work, Morgan would focus on small-cap stocks, which should be helped by rising interest rates and a stronger dollar. He specifically likes financials, materials, telecom and technology.