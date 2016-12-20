Former Microsoft executive shares the advice that righted his career

Before starting his own tech company, Manuel "Manny" Medina worked for two of the largest tech companies on the planet, Amazon and Microsoft.



One specific piece of advice he received at Microsoft helped him transform his career at the company, where he eventually became an executive, and beyond.



"At Microsoft, my boss cared a lot about not only substance, but form," Medina tells CNBC.



In other words, Medina learned that how you say something is just as important as what you say.



"[My boss] instilled in me this belief: How you do anything is how you do everything," he says. What his boss meant by that, he explains, is that, "If you want to see long term impact in your life, act the part. Look the part. Speak the part."

Looking and acting the part isn't just about dressing nicely, Medina says. It means taking a whole different approach to work, and to coworkers.