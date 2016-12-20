Ugh.

That was my immediate, emotional response to reading Kellyanne Conway's comments about why she'd likely pass up an official role at the White House. It felt like a punch to the gut.

"I do politely mention to them the question isn't would you take the job, the male sitting across from me who's going to take a big job in the White House. The question is would you want your wife to," Conway said, according to Politico, when describing conversations she's had with male colleagues. "Would you want the mother of your children to? You really see their entire visage change. It's like, oh, no, they wouldn't want their wife to take that job."

Over the past several months, Conway, the former campaign manager for President-elect Donald Trump, undeniably has become a woman of power, a woman in the spotlight, and, whether this was her intention or not, a potential role model for young women and girls. So to hear her suggesting that motherhood is a reason that women shouldn't work at the White House – in 2016 – is disappointing to say the least.

More from Sheila Lirio Marcelo:

Solving tech's diversity problem, over coffee

What's manly? A Father's Day meditation

3 ways we can #PledgeforParity right

But then I thought about it for a minute. And, you know what, I actually get it.

