I'm inside "Escape Hunt" Singapore, one of the many "Escape the Room" experiences that have popped up across Asia in recent years.

This was my first experience inside an Escape Room and owner Benjamin Tan is explaining how it works.

"It's a wide variety of puzzles," he says.

"It ranges from physical puzzles to intellectual puzzles, color combinations, numbers, and all sorts of interesting mechanisms!"

He's not wrong.

When you come to Escape Hunt, you're locked inside a series of connecting rooms for 60 minutes. You role play as a Sherlock Holmes character to solve various mysteries and puzzles.

It's a strange and very unique way for a business to entertain staff and clients. But it works.