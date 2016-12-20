Real Estate Professional Manita Bidaud also recognized a gap in the experience economy and decided to launch SingExperience in 2011.
The web-business partners with various providers across Singapore to curate experiences for individuals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large companies.
Today, her client is a multinational software company, which has organized a race experience for around 20 of its staff members on the track. The company also organizes dragon boat races and indoor baseball competitions.
"They have a lot of happy faces, that's for sure!" she says, watching the staff zoom around the circuit.
Bidaud says in today's climate, big companies need to bring staff together to guarantee productivity gains.
"How do you get all of them to communicate? It's through a team building experience when they're outdoors, when they're getting to know each other and when they're getting closer to each other," she says.
"Team building is no more the conventional like before. Doing an experience gives them an opportunity to get out of the routine."