An Oracle employee has publicly announced his resignation via LinkedIn after learning that Safra Catz, CEO of the software firm, joined U.S President-elect Donald Trump's transition team.



In a post addressed to Catz on Monday, George A. Polisner, who managed Oracle's Cloud services, described how he refused to help Trump "in any way." Fierce opposition to Trump's retirement, social and economic policies led Polisner to resign from Oracle, which he referred to as "a once great company."