Strategist Seth Masters, who called Dow 20,000, on what's next for the market

AB Bernstein chief investment officer Seth Masters shared his market views in an interview Tuesday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

Masters wrote an article titled "The Case for the Dow 20,000" in 2012, which argued the stock market will "deliver good returns" over the next decade.

On the market here: "It's a different kind of environment frankly. We're probably going to see lower returns going forward than we experienced in the past with a bit more volatility ... I think the next 10,000 points is going to be choppy," he said.

Masters also discusses:

Importance of earnings

Investing strategy

U.S. versus global markets

Tax reform and deregulation

